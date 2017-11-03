The NRL and its players have finally reached an agreement on pay talks, putting to an end more than 16 months of negotiations.

The NRL and Rugby League Players Association has announced its latest Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The $980 million deal will deliver extra funding for the player retirement fund for players forced into early retirement due to injury, a wellbeing and education program, and guaranteed leave entitlements.

For the first time, players will receive a 29.5 per cent share of forecast game revenue, as well as a share of any out-performance revenue.

Other changes include a 52 per cent increase in take-home pay for players over the next five years and a raise in average wage for a top 30 player to $330,000 a year while the minimum wage will be increased to $100,000 next year and $120,000 in 2022.

The salary cap will rise to $9.4 million next year and more than $10 million in 2022.

- More to come