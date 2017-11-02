Former heavyweight boxer David Tua has joined Samoa rugby league players and community leaders in urging fans to keep their cool ahead of tomorrow's World Cup clash against Tonga in Hamilton.

Senior Samoa forward Joseph Paulo fronted a video posted on social media asking fans to refrain from fighting after several violent confrontations in Auckland over the past few days.

Paulo was joined by several teammates including Sam Tagataese, along with Tua and Labour MP's Jenny Salesa and Aupito William Sio to remind fans to stay calm in the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash at Waikato Stadium.

A good message from Joseph Paulo of Toa Samoa with Toaletai David Tua and Minister Jenny Salesa

"We just want to send a message of hope and peace to our fans," said Paulo.

"It's Tonga and Samoa, we're all islanders, we're proud of where we come from.

"David Tua's had many fights in the ring but we don't want any fights or violence and especially on Saturday night.

"We want a clean game and we want you guys to witness what we're about and that's to represent you guys.

"And we hope you guys can represent us off the field and we can keep sending a message that we love all people and love all nations."

A strong Police presence is expected to be on hand at the match with growing concerns about the climbing levels of violent behaviour among island communities.

Superintendent Sandra Manderson, national commander of major sporting events, said it was great to see the enthusiasm shown by fans but some had taken it too far.

"We want everyone to have a good time, but we won't tolerate people behaving in a way that spoils it for others," she said.



Tensions between Tongan and Samoan fans boiled over once more last night with Fairfax media reporting six people arrested after a fight in the carpark of the Manukau Institute of Technology in Otara.

A police spokeswoman said the group were allegedly armed with poles and sticks and were part of a crowd of between 150 and 200 people.

Video circulated online midweek of a

Tongan and Samoan League fans in Otahuhu get into a brawl. Source: Facebook / Vili Ieru / Cee La Tonga Taumoefolau

which followed earlier reports of violence in Otara.

Speaking to One News, Tua reiterated the need for fans to stay out of trouble and enjoy the game in the right spirit.

"This game is an amazing game for the Tongans and Samoans," Tua said.

"Obviously there's been a lot of things happening, but I just want to reach out to the community.

"Please, let's support our boys and give them the best support that we can can.

"Leave them to do the best that they can on the field, because at the end of the day it's for the World Cup."

I know there is a lot of celebrations and excitement for the game coming up with tonga v samoa but it's ruined by people taking it too far... yes be proud but as islanders we always been taught to respect others and be humble... #TokoUso #United🇹🇴🇼🇸 #OUA A post shared by Manu Vatuvei (@manuvatuvei) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Tonga captain Sika Manu delivered a similar video message on Wednesday, as both teams moved to address the issue.

"Just a message to our Toko's and Uso's out there - please keep the peace," said Manu. "We're all from the islands, let's keep the peace."