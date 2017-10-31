World Cup officials are reportedly investigating a brawl between the Italian team that resulted in star fullback James Tedesco being king hit by a teammate.

Channel Seven is reporting a fight broke out following Italy's loss to Ireland in Cairns on Sunday when an Italian teammate believed Tedesco propositioned his girlfriend.

The Sydney Roosters No. 1 has denied that allegation to team management.

Seven rugby league reporter Josh Massoud said the Italians were at popular Cairns nightspot Pier Bar when the incident took place. The entire team was reportedly ejected from the hotel and Italian officials notified World Cup organisers.

The teammate has allegedly kept his place in the squad and will travel with the team to Townsville for the team's next match against America on Sunday.

News.com.au has sought comment from Italian team management.