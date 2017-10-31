Kiwis coach David Kidwell has made seven changes to his squad to face Scotland on Saturday, from the team that beat Samoa 38-8 last week.

Te Maire Martin comes into the No6 jersey in place of Kodi Nikorima, while Jason Nightingale, Peta Hiku and Dean Whare are other new faces in the backline.

The most eye catching selection is Elijah Taylor named to start at hooker, with Danny Levi reprising his role off the bench.

Addin Fonua-Blake is set to earn his first Kiwis cap coming off the bench, while Kenny Bromwich is back in the back row after being a late withdrawal from the Samoa clash.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Russell Packer and Danny Levi will again provide spark off the bench.Thomas Leuluai and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak are 18th and 19th men respectively, while Simon Mannering and Jordan Rapana round out the 21.

More to come...

1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK

2 JASON NIGHTINGALE

3 DEAN WHARE

4 BRAD TAKAIRANGI

5 PETA HIKU

6 TE MAIRE MARTIN

7 SHAUN JOHNSON

8 MARTIN TAUPAU

9 ELIJAH TAYLOR

10 JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES

11 KENNY BROMWICH

12 JOSEPH TAPINE

13 ADAM BLAIR

14 NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA

15 RUSSELL PACKER

16 ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE

17 DANNY LEVI

18 THOMAS LEULUAI

19 DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK

20 SIMON MANNERING

21 JORDAN RAPANA