Kiwis coach David Kidwell has made seven changes to his squad to face Scotland on Saturday, from the team that beat Samoa 38-8 last week.
Te Maire Martin comes into the No6 jersey in place of Kodi Nikorima, while Jason Nightingale, Peta Hiku and Dean Whare are other new faces in the backline.
The most eye catching selection is Elijah Taylor named to start at hooker, with Danny Levi reprising his role off the bench.
Addin Fonua-Blake is set to earn his first Kiwis cap coming off the bench, while Kenny Bromwich is back in the back row after being a late withdrawal from the Samoa clash.
Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Russell Packer and Danny Levi will again provide spark off the bench.Thomas Leuluai and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak are 18th and 19th men respectively, while Simon Mannering and Jordan Rapana round out the 21.
More to come...
1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK
2 JASON NIGHTINGALE
3 DEAN WHARE
4 BRAD TAKAIRANGI
5 PETA HIKU
6 TE MAIRE MARTIN
7 SHAUN JOHNSON
8 MARTIN TAUPAU
9 ELIJAH TAYLOR
10 JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES
11 KENNY BROMWICH
12 JOSEPH TAPINE
13 ADAM BLAIR
14 NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA
15 RUSSELL PACKER
16 ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
17 DANNY LEVI
18 THOMAS LEULUAI
19 DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
20 SIMON MANNERING
21 JORDAN RAPANA