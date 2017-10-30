Auckland Airport was a sea of red as Tongan fans greeted their rugby league side in the earlier hours this morning.

According to reports up to 2000 fans were at the arrivals area as players emerged after landing from Australia just before midnight. It was a festive atmosphere including a junior Tonga team performing the Siva Tau, in which the senior side responded, 1News reports.

Tonga opened their World Cup campaign with an impressive 50-4 victory over Scotland. They play their pacific rivals Samoa in Hamilton on Saturday before facing New Zealand a week later at the same ground.

Auckland Airport is party central as fans & supporters await the arrival of @tongaNRL #MMT team... pic.twitter.com/Hs2PX47JfB — TheMtSmartJoker (@TheMtSmartJoker) October 30, 2017

Just amazing the support the boys got last night at Auckland airport. No other supporters do it like us. #MatemaaTonga #Worldcup2017 🇹🇴🏉💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/PYAtp2Q1R2 — Lala (@lala_bye1) October 30, 2017

The Tongan community support at Auckland Airport for the Mate Ma'a Tonga was amazing!

Support level 💯🇹🇴 — Likucevuga (@itsnaigulevu) October 30, 2017

Tonga are outside favourites to claim the trophy following the inclusion of NRL stars such as Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita in their squad.

Advertisement

Aucklanders will get another chance to see the team at a fan day at the Otahuhu Rugby League Club this afternoon.