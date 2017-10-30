Rugby league has made the New York Times.

What a time to be alive.

But not everyone is thrilled by the coverage our great game received over the weekend.

Over the weekend a story surfaced online where Victor Mather of the Times essentially described the game as an obscure, under-achieving variant of rugby.

As league aficionado Steve Mascord pointed out in his 'Set of six' column for Fairfax Media, ARL commissioner Megan Davis Tweeted that the article was "piss poor".

piss poor story on Rugby League @nytimes including some factual errors https://t.co/el0a3nd0P6 — Prof M Davis [-0-] (@mdavisqlder) October 28, 2017

You can read the NYT article here.

The writer declares that league "has spent much of its history trying to keep up with its more famous counterpart."

Working-class players simply sought compensation for missing work through injury. Article paints them as wannabe pro athletes. — James Smith (@JamesSmith1001) October 29, 2017

That angered some fans.

While the article caught the ire of many punters, the columnist goes on to be quite complementary of the game.

"The future could be bright for rugby league. In some ways, league is more like American football.

Read the @nytimes article on RL below, & let us know if you think this coverage is good or bad for Rugby League.🤔



📰 https://t.co/swOCK3qezb — Toronto Wolfpack (@TOwolfpack) October 29, 2017

After breaking down the similarities between the two codes, Mather celebrates the success of the Toronto Wolfpack and wraps up the article with a positive outlook on the future growth of the code.

"The World Cup will be coming to the United States and Canada in 2025," Mather writes.

"If North Americans do embrace the speedy form of the game, rugby league may have the last laugh after all."

The stuff about the relationship between league and union and their world cups is accurate! — Steve Mascord (@therealsteavis) October 29, 2017

They're the new york times, one of journalism's great institutions! They don't "do press". People "do press" to try to get IN the NYT — Steve Mascord (@therealsteavis) October 29, 2017

I’m not deluded mate, I just think if I was writing about an unknown sport I would show it some respect. That’s all — Mr_Brown (@Mr_Brown__) October 29, 2017

Any rugby article on either code in NYT is good for rugby of either code — Steve Mascord (@therealsteavis) October 29, 2017

It's not the job of a journalist trying to describe why there are two rugby world cups to pump up any team or any thing. Why should he care? — Steve Mascord (@therealsteavis) October 29, 2017

Huge win. And the league/union explanation is handled quite deftly. — Greg Truman (@gregtruman) October 29, 2017

Full of errors. Broken time payments weren't about wanting to make money; they were about not losing it - big difference! — Chris Tye (@chris_a_tye) October 29, 2017