Tongan fans have taken to the streets to celebrate Mate Ma'a's 50-4 thrashing of Scotland in their opening Rugby League World Cup match in Cairns last night.

The South Auckland suburb of Otahuhu was littered with rowdy supporters - some topless - chanting and waving Tongan flags, while others sat outside their car windows and on top of bonnets to show their jubilation.

Last night's match was Tonga's only group match in Australia, with their next two fixtures against Samoa and the Kiwis set to be held at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

Tonga are outside favourites to claim the trophy following the inclusion of NRL stars such as Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita in their squad.

The Kristian Woolf-coached side land in Auckland for their next set of matches on Tuesday.