Kiwis fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was reluctant to discuss the prospect of making a cross-code switch to rugby after starring in last night's 38-8 Rugby League World Cup win over Samoa.

The 24-year-old impressed at the back and was heavily involved before scoring a run-away try late in the game as New Zealand extended a 10-4 halftime lead to claim a dominant first-up victory at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors captain remained tight-lipped when asked about a report our of Australia last Friday suggesting he was eager to chase a boyhood dream of becoming an All Black once his contract expires at the end of next season.

The former Sydney Roosters premiership winner played both codes throughout high school and played together with former Warriors centre-turned- All Black Ngani Laumape in the 2011 New Zealand Secondary School's side.

Tuivasa-Sheck said he had not paid any thought to the rumours during the build-up to the Kiwis first hit-out and said he was only concerned with performing well throughout the remainder of their campaign.

"I handled it really well and I didn't really think about that," he said.

"I was all synched into what we were doing here as a team and I'm really proud of where we are today. That's what I'm focused on.

"I didn't really have anything (feelings) towards it. (I'm not) disappointed or happy.

"I'm just happy to be here and I'm proud to be a Kiwi and just trying to get better here before I look anywhere else."

Tuivasa-Sheck's comments come after his agent, Bruce Sharrock, on Friday dismissed speculation that his client is considering a switch to rugby union, saying that no discussions have been entered into with any external parties about his future beyond 2018.

A Sydney Morning Herald story published on Thursday claimed that Tuivasa-Sheck was 'in talks' about a switch to rugby, quoting Sharrock as saying "It's entered discussions".

But Sharrock told the New Zealand Herald it was an inaccurate and misleading report.

"It was out of context, not accurate [and] twisted," said Sharrock. "The fact of the matter is there will be no discussions entered into around Roger's future for at least three months, at the earliest, and his immediate focus is to see what he can do with the Warriors in 2018."

Kiwis coach David Kidwell is weighing up his options to replace injured centre Gerard Beale.

Kiwis coach David Kidwell today praised Tuivasa-Sheck's preparation for last night's match and said he never had any concerns he might be distracted by the media speculation.

The Kiwis want to utilise Tuivasa-Sheck's speed with his support play around the side's big ball carriers rather than having him carting the ball forward on early tackles - as he often did for the Warriors this season.

"No, I didn't need to (speak to him). Roger looked focused," said Kidwell.

"I talked to Roger this morning and he felt a bit weird not taking a lot of hit-ups in our game plan, but I want Roger's energy to be around the ball and supporting the big boys.

"We've got big boys there that can carry the ball forward. I need his energy around supporting and using his speed.

"But his build-up for this week was professional and it came out in the game last night."

The Kiwis now look ahead to their second pool match against Scotland in Christchurch next Saturday.