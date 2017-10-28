Police have sounded a warning to potential pitch invaders after seven people, including a 15-year-old, were arrested after running onto the playing field during tonight's big league match in Auckland.

Six people were charged with pitch invasion following the incident during the clash between the Kiwis and Toa Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium.

The 15-year-old was referred to the Police Youth Aid Section. All of those involved are believed to be from the same group.

Auckland City District operation commander, Inspector Peter Gibson, said under the Major Events Management Act it's an offence to go onto the pitch or throw objects onto the playing surface at a major sporting event.

The New Zealand leg of Rugby League World Cup 2017 has been declared a major event under the Act.

"People who are foolish enough to consider invading the pitch at future matches should remember that this offence carries a penalty of up to three months' jail or a fine of up to $5000, as well as a potential criminal conviction.

"We will be enforcing the law on this rigorously during the tournament, and anyone who goes onto the pitch will be prosecuted."

The incidents were disappointing, especially as the behaviour of the vast majority of the crowd at the match had been fantastic, with a strong family and community atmosphere, Gibson said.