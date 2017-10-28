See who shone and who struggled in league expert Andrew Alderson's player ratings from the Kiwis' 38-8 win over Samoa.
Kiwis
1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - 7
Jinked and jived like he was auditioning for a Bee Gees video. Can he be used more to set team free up middle?
2. Dallin Watene Zelezniak - 5
Dropped ball in 11th which put pressure on Kiwis' defence. 17th min latitude shepherd when they needed longitude.
3. Gerard Beale - 6
Spilt ball in 50th min which surrendered opportunity. Straight runs effective before breaking his leg.
4. Brad Takarangi - 6
Poise on edge to defuse grubber in 12th min. 36th min kamikaze effort gave Samoa space on left flank. Toiled effectively.
5. Jordan Rapana - 7
Pace and guile saw him through in 5th min. Useful in the air. Struggled to defend against Maumalo try.
6. Kodi Nikorima - 8
Perfect timing running onto Johnson's 52 min stab kick. Instant acceleration set Tuivasa-Sheck free in 67th min.
7. Shaun Johnson - 7
Showed flair in space and good weight on boot but might need to be more clinical if side reach business end.
8. Martin Taupau - 7
Resembled Gordon the Express Engine when pistons got moving. Always looking for the offload opportunity.
9. Thomas Leuluai - 7
Dummy half service kept runners busy. Dished out steady ball as though serving porridge at a boarding school canteen.
10. Adam Blair - 7
Fast, powerful and elusive. Impressed in how he kept his side tracking to victory despite early stutters.
11. Isaac Liu - 7
Scything runs from a player who shapes as a useful weapon running off the ruck as tournament advances.
12. Joseph Tapine - 9
Tackling machine at crucial moments. Clung on like a barnacle. Hard bull to lasoo when charging and weaving.
13. Simon Mannering - 8
A standard sterling showing, regardless of jersey. Hard to think of anyone better you'd want on your bullrush team.
Reserves:
14. Nelson Asofa-Solomona - 8
15. Russell Packer - 6
16. Danny Levi - 7
17. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - 6
Samoa
1. Young Tonumaipea - 6
The team's John Oates doppelganger offered incisive running at times. Thwarted by 52nd min Johnson grubber.
2. Peter Mata'utia - 7
Cracking snatch of a Johnson bomb in 26th min. Uncompromising tackler on the right edge amid steady showing.
3. Tim Lafai - 5
Casual tackling saw Rapana through early. Upped commitment as the match advanced. Limited attack options.
4. Joseph Leilua - 6
Put in a handful of washing machine moments on attack. Welcomed chances to pounce on defence.
5. Ken Maumalo - 6
Composed under Johnson bomb in 13th min. His try kept them in hunt at halftime. Lost ball costly in 46th min.
6. Joseph Paulo - 6
Missed chance to shut down opening try by snatching at air. Warmed to task with big tackles, but needs better boot.
7. Ben Roberts - 7
A useful contribution as pivot behind obvious underdogs. Sound kicking options, but hard to find gaps.
8. Junior Paulo - 7
Grunting runs. You'd want plenty of steak and eggs on board before summoning the strength to tackle him.
9. Jazz Tevaga - 4
Missed key tackle which created space and led to 20th min Johnson try. Butterfingers to start 2nd half, and loose discipline.
10. Sam Lisone - 6
Candidate for Smashed 'Em Bro when Waerea-Hargreaves crunched him in 74th min. Had to chase Tuivasa-Sheck late.
11. Joshua Papalii - 7
Plenty of Sherman tank acceleration when circumstances required. No fear wrestling Kiwis to the turf.
12. Frank Pritchard - 7
Honest toil to earn yards. Put in a bruising tackling stint and could be excused if he raids team ice pack supply.
13. Leeson Ah Mau - 6
Battled to make in-roads as Kiwis defence shored up. Difficult to shine as chances evaporated with advancing minutes.
Reserves:
14. Pita Godinet - 7
15. Herman Ese'ese - 7
16. Suaia Matagi - 6
17. Bunty Afoa - 7