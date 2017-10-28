Follow live updates of the Kiwis' opening Rugby League World Cup clash against Samoa.

New Zealand have been written off by many critics following the well-publicised defections of four players to Tonga. Samoa have enjoyed a low-key build-up by comparison, with the Matt Parish-coached side largely going under the radar, with much of the pre-tournament focus centering on their opponents problems and Tonga's highly rated tournament prospects.

Despite numerous disruptions, coach David Kidwell remains under immense pressure to get his side firing, having only achieved one victory in six starts since he replaced former New Zealand test coach Stephen Kearney last September.

Tonight's match will be just the fourth meeting between the two nations, while several players due to take the field are dual Kiwis-Samoa internationals, highlighting the close association between the two countries.

The Kiwis have four players on debut - Brad Takairangi, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Isaac Liu and Danny Levi - and Kodi Nikorima and Shaun Johnson will play in the halves together for the first time.

Samoa's line-up mainly consists of players with previous test experience while they will be led by former Kiwis forward Frank Pritchard.

Both sides boast large forward packs and the result may well hinge on which side controls possession better and dominates in the middle of the field.

The Kiwis should have the edge in class but intrigue surrounds how well the men in blue will gel together in their opening hit-out and this contest could be closer than many are anticipating.