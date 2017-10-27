Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's agent has dismissed speculation that the Kiwis fullback is considering a switch to rugby union, saying that no discussions have been entered into with any external parties about his future beyond 2018.

A Sydney Morning Herald story published on Thursday claimed that Tuivasa-Sheck was 'in talks' about a switch to rugby, quoting his agent Bruce Sharrock saying "It's entered discussions".

But Sharrock told the New Zealand Herald it was an inaccurate and misleading report.

"It was out of context, not accurate [and] twisted," said Sharrock. "The fact of the matter is there will be no discussions entered into around Roger's future for at least three months, at the earliest, and his immediate focus is to see what he can do with the Warriors in 2018."

The 24-year Tuivasa-Sheck signed a three year deal with the Warriors ahead of the 2015 season. His first two years in Auckland haven't gone to plan, though a ACL injury ruined most of 2016.

Tuivasa-Sheck was a former schoolboy rugby star, and he talked openly in 2015 about his dream to be an All Black, but at that time said he wanted to fulfil his potential in the 13 man code.

"I'm not going to deny that we have talked about rugby together in the past," said Sharrock. "But at the moment, we are not talking about anything. He has got a World Cup to get through, then a pre-season with the Warriors. Until we get through those periods, we are not talking about our future. There is nothing to talk about. Roger is committed to the Warriors for 2018 and he wants to give it a fair shot, to see where the club heads and what happens. Then, at some point in the season, he will need to make a decision around his future."

Tuivasa-Sheck was made Warriors' captain at the start of last season, and is seen as a player to build the club around. The Mt Smart franchise wanted to initiate negotiations about his next deal late last season, but Sharrock insists those discussions won't began until at least March or April.

"We will sit down and talk when there is something to talk about," said Sharrock. "At this stage there is nothing to talk about. They have made it very clear that he is a priority to the club and we understand that. But those negotiations will begin when the time is right. The facts of the matters there are currently no discussions with anyone and there won't be for a number of months."

Kiwis captain Adam Blair appeared blind sided when asked about the rumours on Friday, but hopes that Tuivasa-Sheck will stay with the Warriors.

"I'll get a year with him then ah," joked Blair. "'Please don't go Rog', that's all I've got to say. I guess it's up to the individual with their decisions and you have to respect their opinions and what they want to do. I guess if it is your team mate and you lose a quality player it is disappointing but it is not up to us to make a decision, it's up to other people."