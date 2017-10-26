Kiwis players have been out this week meeting fans ahead of tonight's Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony at Melbourne Stadium.

Ruben Wiki will carry the New Zealand flag at tonight's ceremony which features a who's who of rugby league.

Fourteen nations from across the globe are vying to be crowned world champions.

Earlier this week, Kiwis players - including captain Adam Blair (pictured) - signed autographs for young fans at an official welcome event for the New Zealand and Samoan teams at Wynyard Quarter on Auckland's waterfront, which featured live music and face painting.

Sir Peter Leitch was the official starter for a waka race that saw paddlers take to the water, including former Kiwis and Warriors star Wairangi Koopu and Shortland Street actress Teuila Blakely.Picture / Peter Meecham