Manly coach Trent Barrett is willing to allow five-eighth Blake Green to accept a big money long-term offer to join the Warriors - but only if the Sea Eagles can secure the services of Mitchell Pearce.

The 31-year-old is keen to make the move to Auckland to take up a three-year contract reportedly worth around $2 million but two big dominoes need to fall in order for the Warriors to get their man.

The Daily Telegraph report an angry Pearce has told Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson he wants to test the open market in the wake of news the club is poised to sign Australian halfback Cooper Cronk.

The NSW State of Origin halfback has two more seasons remaining on his contract but is said to be upset by the Roosters plans to recruit the Cronk in a deal expected to be confirmed next week.

It's understood Manly are keen for Pearce to slot into the halves alongside captain Daly Cherry-Evans, which would allow the Sea Eagles to release Green from the last year of his contract to sign with the Warriors.

The Herald understands Barrett is open to releasing Green from the final year of his contract but can't make a decision until he receives an answer from Pearce.

The Warriors are waiting patiently for things to unfold after previously hoping Matt Moylan's touted move from Penrith to Manly would work in their favour before he committed to stay with the Panthers.

However, Green's arrival at Mt Smart would ruffle the feathers of Warriors youngster Ata Hingano, after the 20-year-old Tongan international re-signed with the club on a three-year deal in June.

Earlier this month, Hingano's manager Peter Brown said his client would reconsider his options if the Warriors signed Green - although ultimately it would be the club's decision on whether to release him.

"If he is going to be third or fourth wheel then he might as well look elsewhere," Brown told the Herald on Sunday.

"We told the Warriors that when he re-signed with them. If they did sign Green we would have to re-evaluate."

Pearce is about to head off on a holiday in the United States next week before returning to Sydney to sort out his playing future.

The 28-year-old has had met with Robinson twice over the last few days to discuss what Cronk's signing will mean for the 238-game veteran.

"He's very upset," one of Pearce's closest associates told the Daily Telegraph.

"He loves the Roosters and always wanted to be a one-club player.

"Yet he feels that, for everything the club has done for him, he deserves better for a player who has been there 10 years and played nearly 240 games."

Along with Manly, Cronulla and Newcastle are also monitoring the situation closely, and ready to pounce should Pearce become available.

The situation is delicate with Pearce unable to talk to rival clubs until November 2018, unless granted permission by the Roosters.

However, the Daily Telegraph report it is probably only 'a 50-50' chance he will stay at the Bondi-based club - despite Roosters boss Nick Politis previously insisting he would not release Pearce.

"I want Mitchell to play here until he's 35," Politis told The Sunday Telegraph.

The Tri-Colours appear to have changed their tune and it's unlikely they would want to keep a player on $800,000-a-season if he is unhappy.