Lebanon are primed to make their first Rugby League World Cup appearance in 17 years when they take on France in their opening Group A clash in Canberra.

The reputation of Les Chanticleers, once considered one of the top four rugby league nations in the world, has slipped in recent years, with the two-time World Cup runners-up only progressing from their group twice in the past four tournaments.

With a side stacked full of Super League players, a win in today's game will go a long way to cementing their spot in the quarter-finals.

For the Cedars, the Robbie Farah-led side could pose a legitimate threat to the French, with various notable players in their match-day squad possessing the ability to earn their nation a rare World Cup win.

Look out for South Sydney's Farah, as well as Parramatta Eels duo Tim Mannah and Mitchell Moses.