The Irish and the Italians are set to face off in an all-European battle in the first inter-group match of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup at Barlow Park in Cairns.

It is the first of a double-header, with Tonga v Scotland to follow shortly after.

The Azzurri have a balanced mixture of NRL and Super League stars, reserve grade players, and even a former 89-test rugby union midfielder in the form of Mirco Bergamasco.

While he isn't playing today, the Italians will be spurred on by Wests Tigers fullback James Tedesco, one of the NRL's most electric players when in form.

The Wolfhounds don't feature as many big-name players, but they do have Kiwi-born cross-code playmaker Api Pewhairangi starting in the number six jersey.