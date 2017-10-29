Tonga are set to kick off their highly-anticpated World Cup campaign with a bang against Scotland at Barlow Park in Cairns.

The Mate Ma'a have a hugely stacked squad following controversial decisions from multiple key players, such as Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita, to turn their backs on New Zealand and Australia to play for the South Pacific nation at this tournament.

As a result, the Tongans are widely expected to qualify for at least the quarter-finals, and potentially the semi-finals, such is the star power that exists within their side.

Scotland have a few key players of their own, including Warriors second-rower James Bell, and will be looking to create an upset in the north Queensland city.

