Co-hosts Papua New Guinea will provide the Welsh with an outstanding atmosphere at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby in the second match of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Brisbane Broncos star David Mead will lead the Kumuls as captain from fullback, while the Welsh side is packed with Super League players.

Only one team from Group C can qualify for the quarter-finals, meaning getting a result from this match will be vital for both sides.