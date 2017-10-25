Kiwis veteran Simon Mannering is determined restore some pride and belief in the black and white jersey, starting in Saturday's Rugby League World Cup opener against Samoa.

The 31-year-old Warriors lock says the upcoming campaign presents an opportunity for the Kiwis to regain the support of the New Zealand public after a poor run of results and off-field dramas over the last 12 months tarnished their reputation.

The Kiwis head into the Mt Smart Stadium clash having won just one of their last six encounters under coach David Kidwell and desperate for redemption after former captain Jesse Bromwich and back-rower Kevin Proctor were caught up in a drugs scandal following the Anzac test in May.

With the Warriors also struggling for results in recent years the game has taken a significant hit on these shores, and Mannering admits the Kiwis have a point to prove.

Advertisement

"We just want to make New Zealand proud of the Kiwis team," said Mannering.

"For sure we've had times in the past where we've let them down with our performance and we just want a country that's proud of their team.

"We're going out there to put in a good performance for New Zealand and for our teammates and supporters."

The former Kiwis captain's experience will be vital against a Samoan side chock full of size and power although, as hard as it is to believe, his involvement in the World Cup was a point of intense debate for national selectors.

Ever humble, Mannering never assumed he'd make the cut and insists he would have understood had he been overlooked - although he still believes he has plenty to offer.

"I hope so," he laughed. "You get to a point in your career where it gets harder and harder every year but you never take this opportunity for granted and I'm just stoked to be a part of this group and a part of this tournament.

"With team sports it's never about the individual or what keeps them happy, it's about what the coaches and selectors see what's best for the side.

"And if that meant for me not to be in the team (then) so be it. I wouldn't support the Kiwis any less and it wouldn't mean that I'd never have the ambition to play for the team again.

"I just want to see this Kiwis team be successful and continue to be successful. Whether that's me being a part of it or not, that's not the point.

"It's about what's best for the Kiwis."

Samoa have enjoyed a low-key build-up but Mannering says the Kiwis are wary of the Matt Parish coached side after they pushed them to the wire in their last meeting during the 2014 Four Nations.

"For sure. I know the last time we played them we only just scraped past them (14-12) in Whangarei.

"You look at their squad and they have plenty of seasoned campaigners and obviously the physicality is there without a doubt."

Having played at Mt Smart almost every second week throughout his 280 game career, Mannering is looking forward to running out for a rare test match on home turf.

"I've played one other game at Mt Smart for the Kiwis and that was my very first game (2006 Four Nations against Australia), so it's been a long, long time and it will be cool.

"It's such a great ground for rugby league and obviously I've got a lot of fond memories playing there so hopefully we get a good turn out."