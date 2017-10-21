Expect significant changes to the Warriors management and coaching staff for 2018.

The club spent almost three weeks completing reviews after the 2017 season, and are set to implement some structural changes in the next few days.

The Herald on Sunday understands head of recruitment and development Tony Iro may be given the reins of the club's reserve grade side next season.

ISP coach Ricky Henry is expected to be retained at the Auckland club, possibly in a role with the Under-20s side, as well having some input at first grade level.

The future of Grant Pocklington, who was in charge of the Junior Warriors over the past season, is uncertain, but he is highly rated inside the NRL franchise and is likely to be kept on in a coaching role.

Iro has plenty of coaching experience, having coached the Warriors' Under-20s in 2008 and 2009, when the likes of Kevin Locke, Shaun Johnson and Russell Packer were coming through the ranks. He also served as assistant coach to Ivan Cleary (2010-2011) and Brian McClennnan (2012), and returned to that role for the 2015 season under Andrew McFadden.

If Iro does take the clipboard again, he will continue some development work, but recruitment responsibilities will fall to the yet to be appointed football director.

Warriors CEO Cameron George declined to comment on the possible changes, but told the Herald on Sunday the club will have the "best possible" coaching structure in place for next year.

"We need to have the best kids, the best development and the best coaching to make sure they are NRL ready," said George. "That's my focus."

Meanwhile, George said the Warriors were "well positioned", should Cooper Cronk's impending new deal lead to a domino effect across the NRL. The former Storm halfback has decided to continue his career in Sydney, and while it's expected he will sign for the Roosters, he has also been linked with a number of other clubs. Depending on where he ends up, it could mean a merry-go-round of halves talent, and the Warriors could be poised at the carousel.

"We are interested in any quality player that can add value to our roster," said George. "I think we are in a very good position, cap wise, depending on who might become available."