Ivan Cleary, who took the Warrior to the 2011 NRL grand final, has donated a kidney to his brother.

The 46-year-old Wests Tigers coach is reported from Sydney to have had the operation last week in order to donate the organ to his sick brother Ash.

After spending a few days in hospital, he has returned home and is recovering well. Wests Tigers said that it was a typically selfless act by Cleary.

Cleary's 186-game playing career included a grand final appearance with the Warriors in 2002, and he went on to coach the club for six seasons.