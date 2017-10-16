The New Zealand Kiwis have unveiled their new kit for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

The jersey features the classic white V stripe on jet-black, as well as several traditional cultural patterns on the back and sleeves.

The patterns were designed by team cultural advisor Ora Kihi, who used the players' tattoos for inspiration.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Alex Hayton said the new jerseys had a strong traditional feel to them.

"We are very pleased with the design Ora has created and with the way Macron have integrated it into the jersey and our range of retail apparel, connecting our fans with the Kiwis," he said in a statement.

The Kiwis kick off their World Cup campaign against Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on October 28.