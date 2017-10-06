Former Warriors prop Jacob Lillyman has agreed to a move to the Newcastle Knights for the 2018 NRL season.

The 33-year-old former Queensland Origin rep has signed a one-year deal with the 2017 wooden spooners after being unwanted by the Auckland club.

He played 189 games across nine seasons with the Warriors.

"Newcastle is a good young team on the up and I'm really looking forward to getting over there and getting stuck in," said Lillyman.

"I think the Knights have got some great young players, especially in the forwards, and I am keen to help them in their development.

"Newcastle is a very proud rugby league region and town and I can't wait to experience that first hand."

General Manager Football Darren Mooney said Lillyman's experience will be a great asset to the Club.

"Jacob has plenty of experience and he will not only be a great contributor, but will provide wonderful leadership for our young squad," Mooney said.

Lillyman will join the club in November for pre-season.