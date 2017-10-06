Former Kiwi Frank Pritchard will captain the Samoan at the Rugby League World Cup.

Pritchard is one of at least 10 players in the side to have either represented New Zealand or spent significant time living in the country although none are believed to be first choice Kiwi selections.

The Samoan side, while not as impressive as the Tongan side, still boasts significant NRL and UK Super League experience and should be competitive at the global tournament.

Recent Kangaroo and Queensland Origin star Josh Papali'i is joined by his Canberra Raiders teammates Junior Paulo and Joseph Leilua.

Advertisement

Current or former Warriors Bunty Afoa, Pita Godinet, Leeson Ah Mau, Sam Lisone, Suaia Matagi, Ken Maumalo and Jazz Tevaga also feature.

The side won't be at full strength for the tournament but coach Matt Parish is confident his side is capable of contending.

"Despite some players being unavailable due to injury we have a very strong squad that will do Samoa proud," said Parish of the squad that will take on New Zealand (Auckland, 28 October), Tonga (Hamilton, NZ, 4 November) and Scotland (Cairns, 11 November).

"It's a tough group but these boys have lifted before when they have put on the Samoan jersey, and there is a lot of competitiveness to gain selection. I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do."