In a surprise to no-one the Warriors have finally announced the signing of Kiwis skipper Adam Blair on a three-year deal.

Blair will make the move from Brisbane and will link-up with the Warriors after the World Cup in October and November.

The prop had been linked to a move to the Warriors for months and a deal has finally been completed.

"Securing Adam is critical to our quest for much-needed improvement from next year," said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"He's a proven leader on and off the field who sets the kind of example we want all our players to aspire to, the epitome of the professional athlete who demands the highest of standards highlighted by an ultra-competitive attitude."

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney worked closely with Blair during his time as Kiwi coach and also as an assistant coach at Melbourne from 2006-2010 and at Brisbane in 2015 and 2016.

"Adam is a wonderful example of how a player should go about his business in the NRL as well as representing his country," Kearney said.

"He has had a tremendous career and he's going to be a huge asset for the club as we go about lifting our standards across the board."

The Whangarei-born Blair has spent the past three seasons with the Broncos, where he has played finals on each occasion. He played 27 games for Wayne Bennett's side in 2017 an has been largely injury-free throughout his 12-year NRL career.

Blair joins a list of fellow recruits that includes premiership-winning second-rower Tohu Harris, Titans forward Leivaha Pulu, Sharks outside back Gerard Beale and is understood to also include utility back Peta Hiku.