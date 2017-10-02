The NRL grand final between the Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys produced incredible scenes, and an incredible picture.

The Storm were victorious, 34-6, to cap off a near-perfect season and send off Cooper Cronk on a high.

Part of the reason for their success in 2017 was their committed defence, and one particular photo captured that spirit.

A break from Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt had the Storm's defence in danger, but he was soon out on his own with no teammates in support.

As seen below, Feldt is surrounded by eight Storm players, and has just been ankle-tapped by one of his many pursuers.

Photo / Getty Photo / Getty

Described on Twitter as an 'unintentional renaissance painting', the Storm's numbers eventually swarmed Feldt.

The photo doubles as an encapsulation of the grand final itself, as Melbourne halted the Cowboys in their tracks for a famous grand final win.