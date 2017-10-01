Former Warriors and Kiwis star Kieran Foran has found love with a tattooed mother of six from the Central Coast.

The Bulldogs-bound playmaker appears smitten with his new partner, Karina May, and has been flaunting their relationship on social media.

Canterbury officials will be hoping his whirlwind romance won't be a distraction for the marquee recruit.

The former Warriors five-eighth signed a two-year deal with the Bulldogs to be closer to his two young children in Sydney and take up the chance to play under coach Des Hasler.

But with Hasler shown the door, officials will want to ensure Foran is focused on helping to rebuild the club after losing Josh Reynolds and James Graham to salary cap constraints.

Foran's new relationship comes shortly after the announcement that the 21-test Kiwi has been ruled out of this month's World Cup due to quad and back injuries.