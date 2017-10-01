Live updates of the NRL grand final between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Storm head into the match as heavy favourites with the Cowboys producing a miracle playoffs run after qualifying for the finals in eighth.

Here news.com.au's James Matthey answers some key questions on the decider.

What makes this final different?

For starters, North Queensland isn't supposed to be there. They weren't even supposed to make the finals but a slip-up from the Dragons meant the Cowboys had to put down their beers and pick up their boots again at a time of year they'd have been expecting to plan an off-season trip rather than playing footy. No team has won the comp from eighth spot - where the Cowboys finished - but there's a first time for everything. There's nothing new about seeing Melbourne in a grand final (this is their seventh in 12 years) but it will be the last time we catch a glimpse of halfback Cooper Cronk in the purple jersey because he's leaving the club at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Why should I cheer for the Storm?

In no particular order: Cameron Smith, Cronk and Billy Slater aren't just the best league players in Australia, they're also some of the best blokes. A win would be the icing on Smith's perfect season that already includes an Origin series win and Dally M triumph. It would give Melbourne something to cheer about if Richmond lose the AFL grand final today.

Why should I cheer for the Cowboys?

They're the underdogs; they've come all this way without injured superstar Johnathan Thurston (who is also one of the game's good guys, seen a couple of weeks ago picking up rubbish in the changeroom). The Storm have already won three premierships since 2009 (although two of those were stripped for rorting the salary cap - another reason to cheer for the Cowboys) and the fact that scenes at Townsville Airport will be epic should the team return home with the trophy.