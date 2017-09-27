North Queensland threatened to skip Wednesday's Dally M awards over a scheduling clash with American rapper Macklemore.

The Cowboys are reportedly furious they have been dudded out of holding their final training session of the week at ANZ Stadium because the NRL has reserved the stadium to run through a dress rehearsal of the NRL grand final entertainment, headlined by the Thrift Shop artist.

The American songwriter has already announced he will also perform his No 1 marriage equality anthem Same Love during his performance before kick-off on Sunday.

The NRL's entertainment dry run is one of many scheduling headaches which has complicated the Cowboys' preparations and means the club will not get to train at ANZ Stadium before Sunday's grand final against Melbourne.

The Storm will hold their final training session at the Olympic stadium, while the Cowboys have been forced to move their captain's run to Jubilee Oval in Kogarah - the Dragons' Sydney-based home ground.

Channel 7 reports the Cowboys were so angry about being dudded in the scheduling mix-up that the club earlier this week threatened to remain in Townsville and skip the Dally M awards.

Both grand final teams have traditionally been given access to train at ANZ Stadium the day before the NRL grand final, but there was only time for one team this year.

The Storm have booked the stadium from 10.30am on Saturday and there is not enough time in between their training and the NRL's dress rehearsal for the Cowboys to sneak in their captain's run.

The Cowboys were also originally dudded earlier this week when they and the Storm requested to use Leichhardt Oval for their main training session of the week on Thursday.

The NRL gave priority to the Melbourne Storm because they took out the minor premiership.

However, the Storm have since agreed to hold their session on Thursday at an alternative venue.

The Cowboys are unable to use Leichardt again for Saturday's run because the Koori Knock-out will be held at the venue from Friday through to Monday's grand final.

Despite their complaint, the Cowboys will attend Wednesday night's Dally M Awards.

The scheduling mix-up is just one more hurdle for the Cowboys to overcome.

It is the fourth consecutive week the Cowboys have had to make the 2075km trip to Sydney after previously beating the Sharks, Eels and Roosters.