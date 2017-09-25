Former NRL player Alex McKinnon has been filmed walking with minimal assistance just a few weeks out from his wedding

Fiancée Teigan Power filmed the inspirational video during McKinnon's session at his spinal recovery centre, Making Strides, on the Gold Coast.

McKinnon is seen taking numerous strides forward with the aid of a frame, a harness and two crew members. McKinnon said it was his goal to walk down the aisle.

"So proud of all the hard work Alex McKinnon puts into his rehab! We are back at Making Strides and he is smashing out the walking again," Ms Power said on Instagram.

"So grateful to have such a determined man by my side."

McKinnon's rugby league career was cut short in March 2014 when he suffered a severe spinal injury after a dangerous tackle by Jordan McLean while playing against the Melbourne Storm in 2014.

The injury left him a quadriplegic, however three years after the accident, he is making remarkable strides towards walking again.