Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is a deserved winner of the Warriors' Player of the Year award.

Cynics might suggest the club could have cancelled their awards night this year, after one of the most disappointing NRL seasons in recent memory but Tuivasa-Sheck - and a handful of others - emerged with credit from the rubble.

The 24-year-old didn't always find his best form, and admitted last month that he was only happy with about "40 per cent" of his games this year. But his effort, energy and work ethic was consistently outstanding, especially with the chaos all around.

In February, Tuivasa-Sheck was handed the skipper's armband by coach Stephen Kearney, inheriting arguably the toughest captaincy assignment across the NRL.

It was a rough learning curve. There was the Kieran Foran dramas that overshadowed the start of the season, and he was let down by the inconsistency of his senior lieutenants as well as the form lapses of the younger players at the club.

Tuivasa-Sheck wasn't helped by some poor coaching and selection decisions, and there was an underlying feeling that the game plan adopted never made the most of his talents.

But nevertheless, Tuivasa-Sheck emerged from this season with his reputation intact. He admitted that the leadership responsibilities took the edge off his game at times - but it wasn't from a want of trying.

Coming back from knee surgery, Tuivasa-Sheck appeared in all but one of the Warriors' 24 games, scoring 10 tries (the second highest tally of his career). Only wing David Fusitu'a (12) scored more this year.

In the club's final match against Wests Tigers, Tuivasa-Sheck made 207 metres from 18 runs, the 13th time he gained 200 metres or more during the season. His total of 4172 metres - an average of 181.4 metres a game - was bettered by only North Queensland's Jason Taumalolo (4469) and Cronulla's Paul Gallen (4387) in the regular season.

He's the first Warriors' backline player to receive the accolade since Manu Vatuvei in 2010. The only other backs recognised have been Francis Meli (2003), Stacey Jones (1997) and Tea Ropati (1995).

Simon Mannering won the People's Choice Award after a season in which he went past Jones' club record of 261 appearances.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was named the Clubman of the Year while Bunty Afoa was singled out as the NRL Rookie of the Year ahead of Ata Hingano and Nicoll-Klokstad.

Mason Lino won ISP player of the year while reserve grade Team Man of the Year went to utility Sam Cook.

Warriors' community ambassador Georgia Hale was named the Club Person of the Year and TeKanawa Harris was recognised as the Sir Peter Leitch Member of the Year.

Sponsor Vodafone was the recipient of the SkyCity Legacy Award.

Warriors Awards 2017

NRL Player of the Year

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

NRL Rookie of the Year

Bunty Afoa

ISP Player of the Year

Mason Lino

NYC Player of the Year

Chanel Harris-Tavita

Clubman of the Year

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

People's Choice Award

Simon Mannering

Member of the Year

TeKanawa Harris

Legacy Award

Vodafone

NYC Rookie of the Year

Tyler Slade

ISP Team Man of the Year

Sam Cook

Club Person of the Year

Georgia Hale

NYC Clubman of the Year

Kenese Kenese