Des Hasler has been sacked by the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Just months after signing a two-year $2 million extension, Hasler was informed by the Bulldogs board on Tuesday that his services were no longer required.

He will be given a payout but nowhere near the value of his contract.

Canterbury finished 11th on the ladder and won only 10 games this year.

It is the first time Hasler failed to make the finals in his time at the Bulldogs.

South Sydney's Michael Maguire and Canberra's assistant coach Dean Pay are the frontrunners for the job.

"Today, I informed Des Hasler and his management of our decision to pursue a new Head Coach for our Club, effective immediately." said Bulldogs chairman Ray Dib,

"These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect personally and professionally, however, the Club believes the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary.

"The Club will now begin its search for a new Head Coach and will provide further information once that process has been completed."