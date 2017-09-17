The Warriors reserve grade side's season has come to an end after they went down 16-12 to Wyong in their Intrust Super Premiership grand final qualifier in Sydney today.

A brave second-half fight-back saw the Warriors score two converted tries to come within four points and set up a thrilling last quarter, however desperate defence allowed the Roos to cling on for a tense victory at Leichardt Oval.

The minor premiers will now face the winner's of this afternoon's second preliminary final between the Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs in next week's grand final, while the Warriors, who finished second in the regular season, bow out and farewell departing forwards Charlie Gubb and Toafofoa Sipley and centre Matt Allwood.

With several Sydney Roosters NRL regulars in their line-up, Wyong dominated the first-half with wing Joseph Manu scoring the first of two tries in the fourth minute.

The Warriors struggled to make the most of their attacking chances before Wyong five-eighth Jayden Nikorima scored their second four-pointer off a chip and regather to help them to a 12-0 lead at halftime.

An overlap allowed Manu to claim his double and extend the Roos' lead early in the second-half, before the weight of possession turned to see the Warriors score two tries in nine minutes through bench forwards Sipley and Jazz Tevaga.

With the game in the balance the Warriors lost Allwood to the sinbin with 11 minutes remaining, following two professional fouls, and despite having several scoring opportunities were unable to find a way through Wyong's committed defence.

Warriors 12 (Toafofoa Sipley, Jazz Tevaga tries, Mason Lino 2 cons)

Wyong Roos 16 (Joseph Manu 2, Jayden Nikorima tries, Mitchell Cornish 2 cons)