The Warriors jigsaw for 2018 is starting to come together. There are still a few more moves to be made but a clearer picture is emerging of what the team will look like next year.

Jacob Lillyman is leaving Mt Smart after nine seasons, with the veteran prop opting to join Newcastle next year, while Bodene Thompson is almost certainly moving on after three years in Auckland.

On the credit side, the club have snared outside backs Gerard Beale and Peta Hiku, but undoubtedly their marquee signing is Adam Blair, although the club insists the deal for the Broncos prop isn't yet fully over the line.

"At this stage, I am confident we can get it finalised," Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Herald on Sunday. "He is going to add a lot to our club and a lot to the playing roster, not only on the field but crucially off the field for our young developing forwards.

"It is no coincidence that the Brisbane forward pack is going really well. Adam Blair has had a massive influence over them and we are fully aware about what he brings to the club in a professional sense and in the standards that he sets. If we can finalise that, we will be welcoming Adam with open arms."

The final moves will centre on another prop, as well as a signing in the halves. The club is aware of the potential of Ata Hingano, but remain keen to add more experience beside Shaun Johnson.

It's believed Blake Green remains a strong possibility to come to Auckland but George insisted there had been no discussions with the 30-year-old Sea Eagles five-eighth.

"He has another year with Manly," said George. "He's a quality player and certainly if there was an opportunity to talk to him, we would do so, absolutely.

"But at this stage, there is nothing official about what is happening at other clubs with movements to enable us to progress any discussions with him or any others."

George confirmed the Warriors' strategy was two-fold; they would continue to pursue active targets, but also be prepared to wait for the dust to settle once the salary cap for next year and beyond is confirmed.

"With the salary cap situation, it's a Catch-22 scenario," said George. "Do you grab what is there now, which we are active in looking at that, but there is also a thought that there could be an opportunity if some players at other clubs have to look elsewhere? We are keeping our finger on the pulse with everything."