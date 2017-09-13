Former Warriors and Kiwi league star Elijah Taylor says Australian players are "smarter" than their New Zealand counterparts and insists the struggling Mt Smart club are paying the price for it after another dismal season.



According to the website rlwc2017.com, Taylor questioned the development systems in place at his former club, starting at the grassroots after the Warriors finished their campaign in a disappointing 13th place - with only seven wins.



"Back in New Zealand the game is about power and running over someone, instead of skill, tactics and kicking game," Taylor, who spent three seasons with the Warriors before joining the Penrith Panthers and later switching to the Wests Tigers, said.



"Kicking games are non-existent until you come to the under-20s.



"It's all about physical football - not completions or wrestle.



"Australia have a lot of halves and people that are smart footballers. The pathways [in New Zealand] aren't as good and the quality of play."



Taylor argued players like Jesse Bromwich, Kevin Proctor and even Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wouldn't be the players they are today without the help of Australian-based clubs, the website reported.



"If a Peta Hiku stayed at the Warriors [instead of joining the Sea Eagles in 2013] they had Manu Vatuvei there, so he wouldn't have the opportunity," Taylor said.



"The Warriors wanted to sign Roger Tuivasa-Sheck before he signed with the Roosters.



"He would've been behind Vatuvei and might not have got the opportunity.



"For him to go to the Roosters and win a premiership, then go back as a Warriors captain - it's a win-win for New Zealand rugby league.



"There are 16 NRL clubs and a lot of talent in New Zealand. They get an opportunity elsewhere and it's good for rugby league."



The Warriors held initial talks with Taylor about returning to the club he debuted for back in 2011, but discussions stalled and he re-signed with the Tigers on a three-year deal last month.



The former Kaitaia College pupil insists travel remains a key obstacle his former side is yet to overcome under coach Stephen Kearney - with the Warriors managing just one away win in 2017.



"Three hours one way in two days is [standard] travel for the Warriors, you're cramming it into one day when you've got back-to-back away trips," Taylor said.



"That's the only thing I can come up with [as a reason for the Warriors' struggles] because I know they train hard. They've got the roster, facilities, financial backing and the sponsors.



"Steve Kearney is a great coach and they've got the roster. I know they had a Melbourne-style pre-season."