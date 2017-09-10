The Warriors reserve grade side are one game away from the Intrust Super Premiership grand final after a dominant 30-6 semi-final win over Newcastle in Sydney last night.

Boosted by the return of six NRL players, the Warriors booked their spot in next week's preliminary-final against Wyong after producing an outstanding defensive performance in the five-tries-to-one victory at UOW Jubilee Oval.

Warriors halfback Mason Lino and five-eighth Ata Hingano kicked well throughout with the No6 scoring their second try and Lino contributing four conversions with centre Junior Pauga kicking one goal.

Newcastle dominated territory and possession early on but resolute Warriors defence saw Knights prop Mickey Paea twice held up over the line and fellow front-rower Dane Tilse also denied.

The Knights had more opportunities but the Warriors handled everything thrown at them before scoring two tries through centre Matt Allwood and Hingano for a 12-0 lead at the break.

Early in the second-half a Hingano kick provided fullback Zac Santo with their third four-pointer and wing Bureta Faraimo also crossed before Santo ran 60 metres for his second.

A rare defensive lapse from the Warriors allowed the Knights to cross for their only try through Curtis Naughton with four minutes remaining.

Warriors 30 (Matt Allwood, Ata Hingano, Zac Santo 2, Bureta Faraimo tries, Mason Lino 4, Junior Pauga cons)



Knights 6 (Curtis Naughton try, Nick Meaney con)