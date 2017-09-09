A lot of rugby talk this week centred on Sam Cane's unwanted tag of being our "most underappreciated" All Black - and despite his monstrous tackle count and metronomic consistency, NRL stalwart Simon Mannering falls into a similar category with the Warriors.

Anyone who knows the game will find it laughable that Mannering still has his critics - after all, for 13 years, he's given his all for a club that, to be fair, has given bugger all back.

He's seen coaches come and go, shared a pitch with a host of players who have forgotten what it means to be a professional footballer and he's had to live through the embarrassment of a team that's seemingly done its best to lose matches.

Mannering is one of five players the Warriors hold up as representing all that is great about this franchise, yet he'll never get the accolades or respect he deserves, if he remains a one-club player.

The Warriors' fortunes have faded on and off the pitch. Photo / Photosport

After signing a new four-year deal in 2014, he admitted finding the lure of Sydney - and particularly a life away from the Auckland fish bowl - appealing. Ivan Cleary in his (then) new Panthers colours very nearly secured the services of the former Warriors skipper.

Yes, the Panthers haven't exactly set the world alight in the past few seasons, but I can't help wondering if Mannering would choose differently if he could go back in time.

If TV execs in Australia are to be believed, no one across the ditch wants to watch this club any more, and rumour has it that sales for Warriors jerseys have nose-dived - just like the team.

My message to Mannering would be simple: If there is any part of you longing to be in a team with genuine title aspirations, get out now.

Show me one sane, red-blooded Warriors supporter who would have any issue with Mannering saying "enough".

He has earned the right to play with the big boys - at a club that gives as much as it takes.