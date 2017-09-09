The Warriors are closing in on signing yet another Kiwis international with versatile back Peta Hiku set to exit UK Super League club Warrington to join the Auckland-based NRL club.

The former Warriors junior and 2012 Under-20 player of the year joined the Wolves in June and is contracted until the end of 2019. But it is understood he has been granted a release to return home to begin a three-year deal next season.

It's believed the former Manly and Penrith player has agreed to terms with the Warriors and the move is expected to be confirmed this week.

The Warriors previously tried to lure the Hiku from Manly in 2014 but he turned down a reported million-dollar contract to stay at the Sea Eagles, before joining the Panthers on a three-year deal in 2016.

The 24-year-old would further bolster the club's depth and experience and provide more competition in the outside backs after the Warriors yesterday confirmed the signing of Cronulla Sharks and fellow New Zealand test player Gerard Beale on a three-year contract.

The Warriors have quickly identified areas the club needs to improve in, after the Stephen Kearney coached side missed the NRL finals for a sixth-straight year with a disastrous season culminating in a club record nine straight defeats.

The Warriors signing spree is set to continue further, with the Herald also aware the club remain hopeful of adding Manly five-eighth Blake Green to their roster for next season, despite denials from both parties.

The club is also looking to further strengthen their forward stocks and are actively searching for two more middle forwards to compensate for the loss of props Ben Matulino and Jacob Lillyman, with the signing of Brisbane Broncos front-rower and Kiwis captain Adam Blair still to be officially announced.

Green has another year to run on his Sea Eagles contract but is eager to secure his future and take up a three-year deal with the Warriors next season.

The 30-year-old veteran will take the field for Manly in tonight's do-or-die final against Penrith but the Warriors hope he will replace Bulldogs-bound Kieran Foran and add stability and direction alongside star halfback Shaun Johnson.

The situation is clouded however, with Manly understandably reluctant to release Green without a suitable replacement, while speculation continues to mount that frustrated Panthers captain Matt Moylan could be headed to the Sea Eagles.

Moylan has a good relationship with Manly coach and former Panthers assistant Trent Barrett who previously worked with the NSW State of Origin representative as he was coming through the grades at Penrith.

Barrett this week denied Moylan was on the club's radar but rumours persist the 26-year-old is unhappy under Penrith coach Anthony Griffin and considering a move to Sydney's Northern Beaches where he could replace Green in the halves alongside Daly Cherry-Evans.

The Warriors yesterday confirmed the signing of Brisbane and former Melbourne high-performance guru Alex Corvo on a three-year deal as they leave no stone unturned in looking to improve on this year's 13th place finish.

Frustrated and disillusioned Warriors fans have been quick to criticise the recruitment of both Blair and Beale, but a clearer and bolder picture is starting to emerge around the club's plans to build success.