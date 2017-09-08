Warriors fans have long wanted their team to train like the Storm. Now they will, with Brisbane and former Melbourne strength and conditioning guru Alex Corvo appointed to head the club's high-performance team.

Corvo will leave Brisbane at the end of the Broncos' finals campaign to take up a three-year deal at the Warriors, start before pre-season training in November.

The 50-year-old former Canberra forward could hold the key to the Warriors' hopes of improvement, after they missed the playoffs for a sixth straight year, following another atrocious season that ended with a club record nine straight losses.

Coach Stephen Kearney has worked with Corvo at Melbourne and Brisbane and believes he will be an asset as they look to improve on this season's 13th place finish.

Corvo brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, having been involved in six grand final appearances, and last year was picked by Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walters to head the Maroons training staff, after six years with the Kangaroos under former Australian coach Tim Sheens.

His recruitment comes as the Warriors work through their end-of-season reviews, with new chief executive Cameron George bolstering the club's football department.

"He's coming to oversee the whole programme and it's certainly an area that's been identified as one needing immediate attention," George told the Weekend Herald.

"This is step one of change. We know it, we're fixing it, and we've got the best in the business to come and help us do it. Everyone is accountable for the performance from now on into the 2018 season.

"I'll be expecting similar results that someone of Alex's calibre has been able to achieve at other clubs."

Warriors players should savour their off-season break. Corvo brings a fearsome reputation as one of the most demanding trainers in the NRL, but his record shows he gets results.

During 11 years as Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy's chief conditioner, the Storm made four straight grand final appearances (2006-09) and claimed the 2012 premiership.

He was lured north to fix the Broncos after a calamitous 2013 season and quickly whipped them into shape, with his emphasis on running leaving players physically ill and fainting from exhaustion in the middle of brutal two-hour sessions.

But the hard work paid dividends, with Brisbane scraping into the 2014 finals, before making the grand final the following year against North Queensland.

The Warriors hope Corvo can similarly transform their team into a top eight side and help the players fulfil their physical potential, much as he did in developing a young Greg Inglis from a lean 88kg into a 105kg beast.

"He's a tremendous fit for the Warriors and he would be for any club," said Walters. "Experience-wise, you wouldn't get a better physical performance specialist.

"He's very good at what he does - getting players fit and ready to perform.

"There's different ways of doing that but Alex has got his formula that he sticks to and that he knows works and that's been proven over time."

Walters believes Corvo's methods have played a significant part in players developing not only a high level of fitness, but also a hardened mindset and professional work ethic that helps them cope with the demands of a long NRL career.

Corvo's time at Melbourne coincided with the emergence of Cameron Smith - who will break the record for NRL matches with his 356th outing in tonight's qualifying final against Parramatta - and the likes of Ryan Hoffman (339), Cooper Cronk (320), Billy Slater (296) and fellow 2018 Warriors recruit Adam Blair (263).

"That's what the physical side of it does, it prepares you mentally as well for the battles on the field, and that philosophy stems back to his days working with Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm," said Walters.