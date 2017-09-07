NZME rugby league writers David Skipwith, Michael Burgess and Dale Bale make their predictions for the NRL playoffs.

David Skipwith: Storm v Sharks

The title is Melbourne's to lose after another standard-setting season in which they lost just four matches. The Craig Bellamy coached side have been close to perfect in both attack and defence and cruised through to claim the minor premiership six points clear of the second-ranked Roosters. However, last year's premiers Cronulla managed to upset the Storm in round six and possess the talent and experience to do it again when it really counts.

But with Melbourne halfback Cooper Cronk departing at the end of this campaign and captain Cameron in career best form, the script appears written and the Storm look destined to go all the way.

Winner: Storm

Dale Budge: Storm v Sharks

It is just so hard to go past the Storm. They look like they have every base covered and clearly have the most rounded squad in the competition. The big three will finish their time together fiercely determined to add one more title before Cronk leaves. It would take a massive upset to see them miss out but if I had to pick a team to roll them it would be the defending premiers - Cronulla. The Sharks will have to do it the hard way from fifth but they have the ability to break down Melbourne if they can be at their best.

Winner: Storm

Michael Burgess: Storm vs Roosters

The teams that could challenge the Melbourne Storm for the title in 2017 could be written on the back of a postage stamp. The Storm have been building for this since they lost last year's decider, and the big three will be desperate to finish their alliance on the right note. They are also farewelling Tohu Harris, and Jesse Bromwich needs to make up for missing the World Cup.

Melbourne are not unbeatable - and a key injury could turn things - but this year it starting to feel like 2012, when they cantered to the title. The Sharks, Roosters and Broncos look like the only sides that can stop the Victorian juggernaut, but there are questions around all three. Cronulla might be too old, the Roosters might be a year away from their peak, and Brisbane might have too many injuries.

Winner: Storm