Qualifying Final

Roosters (2nd) v Broncos (3rd) at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, tonight 9.55.

The winner of tonight's qualifying final will be rewarded with a week's rest while the loser will get a second bite at the cherry in week two of the finals.

Both teams have momentum although the Roosters were lucky to sneak past the Titans last week while the Broncos fended off the Cowboys in Townsville.

The home side are boosted by the return of representative forwards Dylan Napa and Aidan Guerra, with Ryan Matterson and Sio Siua Taukeiaho dropping back to the bench. Wing Daniel Tupou will make his comeback from a groin problem which has kept him out of action for the past month.

The injury-hit Broncos will miss captain and fullback Darius Boyd (hamstring), with Kiwis Kodi Nikorima filling the No1 jersey and Benji Marshall at halfback.

My tip: Roosters by 6.



Qualifying Final

Storm (1st) v Eels (4th) at AAMI Park, tomorrow, 6.10pm.

Melbourne look near unstoppable and are accustomed to playing finals footy.

Parramatta's unbridled attacking play brings their first playoff appearance since 2009.

The Storm suffered only four defeats all year and forwards Dale Finucane and Tim Glasby are back after being rested for the last round.

Parramatta are riding high having won nine of their last 10 games - toppling Melbourne and Brisbane (twice) along the way - but will need to be at their best to have any hope of causing an upset.

But with Storm captain Cameron Smith set to break the record for NRL matches in his 356th game in front of their home crowd, the more experienced Storm should enjoy a comfortable victory.

My tip: Storm by 12.



Elimination Final

(6th) Sea Eagles v Panthers (7th) at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, tomorrow, 9.40pm.

Penrith are desperate for payback after Manly registered a dominant 28-12 final-round victory last weekend.

The Panthers forwards will be looking to redeem themselves after they were out-enthused by Manly's big men from the opening whistle at Lottoland.

The Sea Eagles will look to get off to a fast start once again and hope they can rack up a decent score before relying on their defence to hold out Penrith late in the match.

The Panthers, however, will be buoyed by their efforts in the last 20 minutes of last week's clash and if they can stay within range they'll back themselves to win.

Both sides are unchanged from last week, with Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards a slim chance of returning from a knee injury.

My tip: Sea Eagles by 10



Elimination Final

(5th) Sharks v Cowboys (8th) at Allianz Stadium, Sunday, 6.10pm.

It's do-or-die with last year's premiers Cronulla shaping up against the 2015 title-winning North Queensland.

The Sharks have been below par in recent weeks, winning just two of their past five matches, while the Cowboys were fortunate to retain their spot at the bottom of the eight after the Bulldogs defeated the Dragons last weekend.

The injury-hit Cowboys are unchanged from last week while the Sharks are strengthened by the return of NSW State of Origin pair Jack Bird and Wade Graham.

The Sharks boast plenty of experience, with three 300-gamers (captain Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis and Chris Heighington) in their line-up, while the Cowboys will again rely heavily on the likes of powerhouse Kiwis lock Jason Taumalolo and halfback Michael Morgan to lead the way.

My tip: Sharks by 8.