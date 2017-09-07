The NRL finals is a sporting gift and time for the Eels to continue their surge.

Parramatta have tidied up many of their off-field dramas, ditched the troublesome Jarryd Hayne, invested in some different players and under boss Brad Arthur shaken up the competition.

It has been 31 years since the mighty Ray Price hoisted the NRL trophy and if they did it again the Gold Coast bus driver might think about heading down the Pacific Highway to join the celebrations.

Price was the lightning rod for my original connection to the five-tackle-kick code. He had been an abrasive flanker for the Wallabies before transferring his talents to the Eels.

Working in Sydney, you were drawn into the relentless propaganda, coverage and commentary about league. It was as pervasive as rugby in New Zealand.

Price was a loosie who played against the All Blacks before switching codes and leading NSW in the State of Origin series against another rugby defector Wally Lewis. Those clashes had some serious heat and Price carried the flag for those who lived south of the border.

His statistics were as consistent as his visits to the medical rooms.

Price was nicknamed Mr Perpetual Motion but looked like a carcass in some matches as he dragged his battered frame through the brutality. His courage and skill were inspiring alongside other club greats Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny, Eric Grothe, Mick Cronin, Mark Bugden, Peter Wynn and Steve Ella.

Coach Jack Gibson was a beauty, too. His dry comments make Steve Hansen look whimsical. Played strong, done good, that was Gibson at his most complimentary.

Now the Eels are riding powerfully into the finals but hit a major roadblock against the Melbourne Storm tomorrow. Defeat will not be curtains but it will confirm the Storm's favouritism. I wouldn't have a problem with them taking the title either because of the showtime calibre of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater. They are a magical trio and coach Craig Bellamy, for all his dressing room rage, is obviously a great strategist who is admired by his players.

So if Tim Mannah can't lift the trophy, I'll applaud if the remarkable Smith gets the honours. Apart from his great skill, technical ability and leadership, Smith brings a high quality public profile for the game.

Forget the rest. No team north of the border should get the gong, ever, full stop. Manly have the over-rated DCE in their midst, the Sharks rode their luck last year and once is enough, the Panthers have Nathan Cleary to admire but also the garrulous Phil Gould. Scrub them all and the preening Bondi Junction shoppers (the Roosters), which leaves the Eels or Storm.

The real Mannah from heaven would see Beau Scott, Semi Radradra, Corey Norman and the rest reaching the NRL summit.