Thank you for following our live coverage of tonight's NRL clash between the Warriors and Penrith Panthers from 'Manu Vatuvei Stadium' in Auckland.

It's a crucial match for both team's finals hopes, with the ninth placed Panthers and 10th-ranked Warriors currently locked together on 18 competition points and sitting four points outside the top eight.

The loser will likely need to win five of their last seven to have any hope of making the finals, while the winner will be well poised to make a late season run at the playoffs.

The Warriors are coming off the bye following their last-start 26-22 loss to Manly in Perth a fortnight ago, while the visitors are looking to build on last week's 16-8 victory over the Sea Eagles.

It's a huge occasion for the Warriors, of course, as they prepare to bid farewell to departing club legend Vatuvei, who leaves New Zealand on Sunday to take up a new deal with UK Super League side Salford.

Having renamed their Mt Smart home ground in honour of 'The Beast', the club have gone to remarkable lengths to ensure he is given the send-off he deserves after 14-years of service.

Vatuvei will not play, but on Tuesday was included in the Warriors side and listed in his famous No5 jersey one last time, with Ken Maumalo confirmed to start in his place on the left wing in jersey No21.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will lead the side out to form a guard of honour before kickoff, when the club's all-time leading try-scorer will be introduced to the crowd.

The club are handing out 5000 giant inflatable hands to fans as a tribute to Vatuvei's famous finger waving try scoring celebration, and commemorative posters to mark the occasion.

