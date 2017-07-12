Join us for live coverage of the third and deciding State of Origin clash between Queensland and New South Wales at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The series sits tied at a game apiece after the Blues won the first match before the Maroons hit back to set up a winner-take-all showdown.

Jarryd Hayne had arguably the worst game of his representative career in NSW's loss three weeks ago, coming up with two key errors that led to Queensland overturning a 16-6 halftime lead to send the series to a decider.

And NSW coach Laurie Daley used his final interview before tonight's game three to put the Maroons on notice that his superstar centre was out to prove he wasn't "a spent force".