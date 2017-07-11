Manu Vatuvei will receive the ultimate accolade this Friday night, with the Warriors' stadium to be renamed in his honour.

For the clash against the Panthers the Penrose venue will be known as `Manu Vatuvei Stadium' to mark his contribution to the club.

It was confirmed on Monday that Vatuvei will be leaving the Warriors, after more than a decade at the Auckland NRL franchise.

The 31-year-old will see out the rest of his career at Salford in the English Super League, after gaining an early release from his Warriors contract.

Vatuvei won't play on Friday night - his new contract with Salford precludes this - but he will be the centre of attention before the match.

Vatuvei's teammates will have his name, Warrior number and signature embroidered into their playing jerseys and will also warm up in special t-shirts with Vatuvei #115 on the back.

Vatuvei, who has scored more than 150 NRL tries for the club, will also come down the tunnel one last time before the game, as fans get a chance to pay tribute to the `Beast'.