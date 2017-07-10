The Warriors have got out of jail on the Manu Vatuvei contract.

They should be rejoicing at Mt Smart.

It pains me to say that about a club legend and a guy who has represented the club and the game as well as Vatuvei has over the years. Yes, there was the issue last year with the pain killers but the goodwill he has created for both the Warriors and the sport of rugby league has had a massive impact and far outweighs any bad publicity that has come his way.

The contract the giant winger signed shortly after Jim Doyle took charge at the club was easily the worst contract Doyle's presided over. Admittedly you could understand why the incoming Doyle wouldn't want his first move to be axing that of a club legend but hindsight tells us the club got it wrong. Vatuvei had been plagued by injuries over the years, his body has taken extra wear and tear given the way he plays and frankly aging wingers shouldn't be given long and lucrative deals if you are managing your cap well. He might not admit it publicly but Doyle knows it was a mistake. The question remains whether Doyle has had a hand in fixing that error in the past couple of weeks.

Vatuvei being released from the final year of his deal to make the move to Salford in the Super League is bittersweet. It will free up some cap space that can be better spent but it also spells the end of one the greatest careers any player has had at Mt Smart. While sad, it is definitely a good thing for the Warriors at this point.

In so many ways Vatuvei represents all that is the Warriors - moments of magic coupled with incomprehensible blunders, fierce determination and happy-go-lucky attitude. Whatever Vatuvei did he generally did it with a smile. His infectious personality rubbed off on those around him and endeared him to a fan base that needed a hero with a personality as big as his frame. He followed in the footsteps of his own hero - Ruben Wiki - and became a mentor to younger players, particularly those with a Polynesian background.

While it seems there is little tread left on his tyres these days, Vatuvei has been a terrific player for the Warriors. He was the face of the organization for a while there and almost certainly the best winger in the world. His try-scoring deeds are up there with the best the game has seen.

But all good things do come to an end and all good players eventually reach a use-by date. Unfortunately for Vatuvei he appears to have fallen off a cliff in that regard.

It is a shame that Vatuvei won't get to waive farewell to his legions of fans after walking off Mt Smart as a player but he will get a huge reception on Friday night even though he won't play against the Panthers.

If, by chance, you're reading this Manu let me say that any criticism I've made over the years was never personal. I've thoroughly enjoyed watching you play, admired the way you've tackled your challenges and dusted yourself off after disappointment. I genuinely wish you all the best with the next phase of your career.