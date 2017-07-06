Warriors star and former Sea Eagles five-eighth Kieran Foran is the latest player implicated in the NRL's investigation into Manly's salary cap issues.

Australia's Channel Nine reported the NRL are set to examine an alleged commitment Manly had with Foran to facilitate a $150,000 sponsorship deal for the Kiwis playmaker.

Under NRL rules, third party deals allow players to be paid outside the salary cap by non-club sponsors but payment cannot be guaranteed by clubs.

Foran was pursuing the money at the time he was suffering a mental breakdown last year and Nine reported he has made more recent attempts to claim payment from the Sea Eagles.

Manly deny any agreement was made.

However, the Herald understands Foran has already been quizzed at length by the NRL's integrity unit about the dispute and the third party arrangement, as part of the four-month process in having his Warriors contract registered.

Foran was also required to answer questions relating to his mental health, as well as allegations of match fixing and his association with Sydney gambling figure Eddie Hayson, along with further allegations he abused a journalist.

The NRL eventually cleared him to resume his career and in February approved his one-year deal with the Warriors for this season.

The NRL's investigation into Manly's front office comes after the New South Wales Organised Crime Commission's investigations into match-fixing last year.

No evidence was uncovered, effectively clearing Foran of any suspicion.