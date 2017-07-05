The NRL has announced that its Integrity Unit will investigate allegations of secret salary cap payments raised today involving the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

A spokesman stressed that, at this stage, the NRL is not in possession of evidence of any violations which would warrant any disciplinary action.

"However, we are in constant dialogue with the police and will take action if it is warranted," the spokesman said.

Manly denies being involved in the new salary cap crisis following reports that the NSW Organised Crime Squad has reportedly gathered evidence of secret salary cap payments at a number of NRL clubs.

The reports state that the NSW Organised Crime Squad has gathered evidence suggesting secret top-up payments during an investigation into match-fixing allegations.

The Sea Eagles released a statement in response: "The Club doesn't answer or respond to unsubstantiated rumours but is fiercely protective of its reputation in the sporting and business world.

"There are in fact no allegations that the Club has been the subject of in relation to any components of the NRL Salary Cap or lower tier cap compliance.

"Quite the contrary we recently had our 2017 midyear Salary Cap audit completed by the NRL in record time and without adjustment.

"The Club remains the benchmark in relation to both Salary Cap & Playing Roster Management at all levels across the NRL, something we remain immensely proud of. This leading compliance position has been confirmed by the NRL over the past 3 years being the tenure of the current salary cap management team of the Club."