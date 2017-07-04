The Warriors may be losing Manu Vatuvei, but they have secured the future of the "mini-Beast".

While Vatuvei is unlikely to see out the final year of his NRL contract, as he chases a Super League deal, the club is close to agreeing a new contract with fellow wing Ken Maumalo.

That will see Maumalo retained at Mt Smart until at least the end of the 2019 season, and possibly beyond, and is a timely fillip for the Warriors.

The 22-year-old has been the most improved player at the Warriors this year, consistently one of the best on field each week.

Advertisement

He has displayed a harder edge this season, has ironed the mistakes out of his game and become more solid overall, especially with his work under the high ball. He has also developed into the best yardage man at the club and done what had seemed impossible over the past decade - allow the Warriors fan base to imagine a future without Vatuvei.

Maumalo is averaging more than 150 running metres per game, and has become the crucial element at the beginning of their attacking sets. He has also topped 160 metres on six occasions, and was key to the recent wins over the Titans and Bulldogs.

And - like Vatuvei did as his career progressed - Maumalo is also becoming more than just a battering ram. Although he has a long way to go to match the extraordinary numbers of Vatuvei, he is developing into a genuine finisher on the flank.

Maumalo didn't score a try in his first seven NRL games in 2015, before grabbing a consolation touchdown in the 50-16 loss to the Cowboys. Last year, his return was similarly modest, with just one try from 10 games.

But in 2017 he has crossed for six tries, including the stunning 70 metre effort against the Bulldogs and other vital ones against the Broncos, Eels and Titans.

And defensively he has become more proficient. There are still things to work on, including a tendency for the arm grab, but Maumalo is becoming more proactive in defence.

His extension will soften the blow of Vatuvei's departure, which is expected to be confirmed by next week. Salford aren't the only suitors for his signature - there are other Super League clubs in the mix - but the Manchester team remain the most likely destination.

The final negotiations will be around financial matters. It hinges on whether Vatuvei will request a straight release from his contract in 2018, or some kind of compromise is reached where the Warriors may still pick up some of his salary next year.

There is also a chance that Vatuvei could request an immediate release, and play some of the current Super League season. This seems less likely though.