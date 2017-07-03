Warriors icon Manu Vatuvei is reportedly set to exit the NRL to join UK Super League side Salford next season.

The 31-year-old is contracted to the Warriors until the end of next season but according to reports out of England today, the club has granted him an early release to allow him to continue his career with the Red Devils. The deal is expected to be officially announced in the coming days.

As reported by The Herald in May, Vatuvei has been weighing up his career options, after battling shoulder, rib, hamstring and knee injuries over the past three seasons.

Warriors managing director Jim Doyle said the club was aware Vatuvei was considering a potential move away from Auckland, but was unable to confirm if a deal with Salford had been finalised.

"We do know that Manu is looking at his future but to our knowledge nothing is finalised yet," said Doyle.

"We've had discussions with Manu and his manager and they are certainly looking at what the future may hold for him, but to my knowledge nothing is finalised."

Vatuvei has played 226 games for the Warriors throughout a gruelling 14-year career since debuting in 2004. He played only 15 games last year while a recurring knee injury has limited him to just one NRL appearance this season.

The 28-test Kiwis international lasted only 53 minutes in the round three clash against the Bulldogs and was sidelined for five weeks before making a return to action in the second tier Intrust Super Premiership.

Vatuvei has been included in coach Stephen Kearney's initial 21-man squad for their last two games against Canterbury and Manly before being cut from the 19-man game day line-up.